Gojo Vs Sukuna: Who Really Won Jujutsu Kaisen's Most Controversial Fight?

Manga spoilers ahead

The anime adaptation of "Jujutsu Kaisen" has given us some insanely good fights so far, but the most controversial scrap of them all has yet to make it out of the manga. Taking place between Chapter 223 and Chapter 236, Satoru Gojo versus Ryomen Sukuna was tantalizingly billed as the Battle of the Strongest, and this long-awaited throwdown certainly lived up to its name. The best jujutsu sorcerer in the world went toe-to-toe with the King of Curses, and the outcome left readers stunned — Sukuna straight-up killed Gojo.

In theory, this outcome shouldn't have been all that shocking: We're all very much aware that Sukuna is a top-tier villain. However, Gojo's reputation as a skilled fighter and tactician led me and countless other readers to expect a different outcome. After all, Gojo got the better of Sukuna during an earlier (albeit very brief) coming together. Of course, the King of Curses wasn't at full strength at this stage, and his enhanced arsenal ultimately proved to be too much for Gojo.

The question I'm asking here is: Did Gojo really lose? Technically, yes — I mean, he got chopped in half, so there's little room for debate there. However, I put it to you that Gojo let the fight pan out the way it did as part of a longer term strategy, one that would allow him to save the life of a beloved student and leave Sukuna in a weakened state for their eventual rematch.