AI Created A 1950s Pulp Fiction Trailer & Quentin Tarantino Needs To See It

"Pulp Fiction" is one of the most memorable films from the '90s thanks to its brand of unique violence and interesting world-building. While "Pulp Fiction 2" will probably never happen, the pic has carved itself a unique legacy and is widely referenced to this day. Despite how culturally prominent the project is, it's difficult to imagine writer and director Quentin Tarantino signing off on a remake of his arguably most popular film. However, artificial intelligence has an interesting idea on how to rebrand the movie for a new generation. With the help of generative AI, YouTube user Yellow Medusa has imagined what "Pulp Fiction" would look like if it was set in the 1950s.

The fan-made trailer uses era-accurate voice over to transport audiences to that era, painting visuals of a classic, much simpler America. Of course, the city of Los Angeles still has dark evils lurking in the shadows, with the trailer establishing that this version of "Pulp Fiction" essentially has the same plot as the original. In fact, some of the sequences in the video are directly lifted from the '90s classic, like the scenes where Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) finds himself getting kidnapped.

The AI-generated trailer does 1:1 reinterpretations of iconic shots, failing to bring any new visuals or ideas to the table, which is rather disappointing. Then again, seeing as "Pulp Fiction" is one of the best movies ever made, it's hard to imagine AI ever topping anything Tarantino has done.