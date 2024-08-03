Think of it as "M3GAN" with a deeper hunger for love. Or maybe a smart home with an attitude. That's what sets Alice (Megan Fox) of the film "Subservience" apart from other realistic robotic characters, including Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 from "The Terminator" franchise. Alice possesses something most android characters don't: desire as expressed through free exercise of will.

Her autonomous need to have her own life and determine her own destiny — even if that means breaking a few human heads to get there — is pretty clear in the film's first trailer, where she starts plotting the seduction of one human master and the death of another. To do that, she has to lie convincingly enough to get close to her victims, making her sound and look like your average sociopathic human. And that makes her scary beyond all reason.

In "Subservience," a harried father (Michele Morrone) deals with his wife Maggie's (Madeline Zima of "The Nanny" fame) ongoing illness by purchasing an AI-powered robot to help him care for their daughter and new baby. Unfortunately, Alice develops sentience fairly quickly. Her mission? Take over Maggie's life and become the new mother of the household. Since she has super strength and speed at her disposal, it's frankly the kind of autonomy any cyborg would envy.