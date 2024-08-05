Samuel L. Jackson Won't Do A Full-Frontal Nude Scene For A Hilarious Reason

Some actors avoid nudity because of their moral beliefs. Some actors eschew it due to their on-set situation. And sometimes — like movie king Samuel L. Jackson — they have a reputation to uphold that may not be reflected by their anatomy. At least that's what Jackson jokingly said during an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM talk show in 2016. When asked by the shock jock if he'd ever consider going full frontal for a movie, the MCU star admitted that he wouldn't be interested.

While he admitted he's already done two nude scenes, neither involved a full frontal shot. "I might ask for a d**k double," Jackson told Stern. "Do you feel your penis isn't big enough to really show off on camera?" Stern retorted. "I don't know if it's ... yeah. Yeah. I don't know if it's formidable enough," Jackson replied with a laugh. "My aura's so big, I don't know if my d**k is big enough to fulfill my aura."

Size issues or not, while Jackson is a veteran of the big screen, he isn't often cast as a romantic lead. As a matter of fact, it turns out that he hasn't had to perform in many kissing scenes during his career, either. As he revealed, he dodges them as well, but for a different reason.