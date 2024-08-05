Samuel L. Jackson Won't Do A Full-Frontal Nude Scene For A Hilarious Reason
Some actors avoid nudity because of their moral beliefs. Some actors eschew it due to their on-set situation. And sometimes — like movie king Samuel L. Jackson — they have a reputation to uphold that may not be reflected by their anatomy. At least that's what Jackson jokingly said during an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM talk show in 2016. When asked by the shock jock if he'd ever consider going full frontal for a movie, the MCU star admitted that he wouldn't be interested.
While he admitted he's already done two nude scenes, neither involved a full frontal shot. "I might ask for a d**k double," Jackson told Stern. "Do you feel your penis isn't big enough to really show off on camera?" Stern retorted. "I don't know if it's ... yeah. Yeah. I don't know if it's formidable enough," Jackson replied with a laugh. "My aura's so big, I don't know if my d**k is big enough to fulfill my aura."
Size issues or not, while Jackson is a veteran of the big screen, he isn't often cast as a romantic lead. As a matter of fact, it turns out that he hasn't had to perform in many kissing scenes during his career, either. As he revealed, he dodges them as well, but for a different reason.
Samuel L. Jackson has one more reason to avoid love scenes
Samuel L. Jackson may be known for playing smooth, witty men who aren't afraid to fight firepower with four-letter words. But in the hundreds of films he's appeared in, one thing he hasn't been with any frequency is a romantic lead. All in all, by the actor's own recollection, he hadn't kissed many women onscreen as of 2017, including Salma Hayek, who played his significant other in the loud and busy "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."
"We had that conversation earlier today, when I told her she is one of maybe five women I have kissed in my cinematic history," he told Irish News in a dual interview with Hayek while promoting their film. "It's all fresh to me because I don't do it that often, so it's always kind of an experiment."
But the actor admits he has a good reason for staying away from love scenes: they're awkward. "You ask before you start," he told Howard Stern. "'Where can I touch you? Where shouldn't I touch you?' Then you apologize for both reasons. 'I'm sorry if I get excited,' and, 'I'm sorry if I don't.' Because sometimes, it just ain't happening," he said. At least onscreen smooches require a little less orchestration.