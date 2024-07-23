Movie Roles That Were Recast For Tragic Reasons
Interesting, likable, and believable characters are important for any film. Without them, the narrative would fall apart and there would be little to hold together the story or provide figures that the audience can connect with. But even the most compelling characters are nothing if they don't have a brilliant actor to portray them. When an actor does the job right, they can become synonymous with the role they play and lead to movie characters fans never want to see recast.
However, there are times when an actor does need to be replaced. Sometimes this will be a matter of creative differences or an argument over pay, leading to the original actor leaving and filmmakers seeking a replacement to allow the character to continue. Yet, there are also some pretty tragic reasons why movie roles have had to be recast. Actors may have died during production, suffered from a serious illness, or been subjected to a situation that meant they simply couldn't continue.
From iconic Golden Age sidekicks and beloved animated characters to movie mentors known the world over, the following film roles were all recast for tragic reasons.
Sofia Coppola replaced Winona Ryder in The Godfather Part III
The third and final entry in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" trilogy, "The Godfather Part III" came with huge expectations. Arriving in cinemas 16 years after its predecessor, the movie saw much of the original cast return, including Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and Diane Keaton as Kay Adams-Corleone. "The Godfather Part III" also features Michael Corleone's children as adults, who previously only appeared as young children. Franc D'Ambrosio played Anthony Corleone while Sofia Coppola took on the part of Mary Corleone. What you may not know is that Mary was originally set to be portrayed by Winona Ryder.
Ryder flew out to the shooting location in Italy straight after wrapping the film "Mermaids," but she was visibly tired when she turned up, which worried several members of the production. She was supposed to shoot the following day, but her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp (who had traveled with her) called in and let Francis Ford Coppola know that she wasn't feeling well. Producers sent doctors to see Ryder and she was diagnosed with nervous exhaustion, meaning she couldn't continue in that part. The director chose to cast his daughter in the role instead, causing some controversy due to her lack of experience.
Blake Clark replaced Jim Varney in Toy Story 3
For many people, Jim Varney is best remembered for the role of Ernest P. Worrell. While the gap in quality between the best and worst Ernest movies is significant, the character has remained popular. Varney played another lovable character from a famous franchise, although in this case, it's an animated one: The actor provided the voice of the friendly and loyal Slinky Dog in both "Toy Story" and "Toy Story 2."
When it came time for the character to return in "Toy Story 3," Blake Clark was cast in the role to provide the signature Southern accent of the toy dachshund. The film came out over a decade after the release of "Toy Story 2," and in the intervening years, Varney had been diagnosed with lung cancer. He died from the disease in February 2000 at the age of 50. Clark was chosen to replace Varney in the franchise, a job he found hard considering he had been friends with Varney and had known him for many years.
Susan Hayward replaced Judy Garland in Valley of the Dolls
She appeared in several projects before her breakout role, but Judy Garland was still just 17 when "The Wizard of Oz" came out. She missed most of her childhood and was "forced into crash diets and drugs from the pressure of her mother," according to Far Out magazine. Her career as a child actor reportedly played into the addictions issues that plagued her as an adult. Struggling to find work and dealing with substance abuse problems, Garland's career was at a real low point by the 1960s.
A lucky break seemingly came along when she was cast as Helen Lawson in 1967's "Valley of the Dolls." She looked great in wardrobe tests and hopes were high, but she was fired from the role after struggling to show up on time for filming, not performing as expected, and failing to show any improvement in regard to her alcoholism. Her part was recast and went to Susan Hayward.
Co-star Patty Duke (who played a character clearly based on Garland in the film) later spoke about how she felt Garland had been mistreated by director Mark Robson and studio execs. Speaking at the Castro Theater, Duke claimed Garland had only been hired for publicity purposes and clearly wasn't in the right state of mind for the role. "I worshipped her," Duke added. "She made me laugh every time she looked at me."
Elisabeth Shue replaced Claudia Wells in Back to the Future Part II
Recasting significant characters in the Robert Zemeckis sci-fi franchise "Back to the Future" was nothing new by the time Elisabeth Shue replaced Claudia Wells in the sequel. After all, Eric Stoltz was dropped as protagonist Marty McFly in "Back to the Future," with Michael J. Fox taking his place. In that first film, Wells portrayed Jennifer Parker, Marty's girlfriend. Even Wells herself was a replacement, landing the part after the original actor Melora Hardin was judged to be too tall to appear next to Fox as his love interest. Jennifer was a minor role in the 1985 film but took on a greater part in the 1989 sequel.
The second film actually saw a number of casting changes, with Jeffrey Weissman replacing Crispin Glover as George McFly along with Shue now playing Jennifer. There's a truly tragic reason behind Shue replacing Wells in "Back to the Future Part II." Her mother, who also acted as her agent, had cancer and Wells found it too difficult to continue filming while she was so ill. "My mother had fourth stage lymphoma," Wells told HuffPost. "I had so much happening personally that deep down, I never considered reprising my role and deep in my soul, I knew [leaving the business] was the right choice for me."
Nona Gaye replaced Aaliyah in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions
The success of "The Matrix" meant that sequels were a certainty. Both "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" expanded the fictional universe, introducing viewers to new characters. Among them was Zee, the sister of Dozer and Tank, two figures who played important roles in the first movie. She is also the partner of Link, the Nebuchadnezzar's new pilot. The original plan was to have singer and actor Aaliyah play the part of Zee, but tragedy intervened: The 22-year-old rising star was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas.
"The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" were filmed back to back. Aaliyah had actually completed some scenes for the first sequel, but she went to the Bahamas to film a music video before she could finish her work as Zee. She and eight others were killed when the plane went down on the return journey. An investigation found that the plane was overloaded and that the pilot had alcohol and cocaine in his system.
A number of potential replacements for Aaliyah were seemingly in contention before the role was given to Nona Gaye, the daughter of singer Marvin Gaye. It was reportedly a tough decision for Gaye, because she was friends with Aaliyah and therefore had reservations about taking over the part. In the end, she did a great job and was nominated for a NAACP award for her performance in "The Matrix Revolutions."
Jack Haley replaced Buddy Ebsen in The Wizard of Oz
It's an all-time Hollywood classic, but the production of "The Wizard of Oz" was nightmarish for almost everyone involved. Among endless script revisions and director changes, there was a potentially life threatening issue that led to Buddy Ebsen having to leave the production. Ebsen was due to play the Scarecrow in the film but Ray Bolger swapped roles with him, leading to Ebsen instead taking on the part of the Tin Man. He was replaced in that role by Jack Haley after he had to withdraw due to illness caused by the makeup he was wearing on the film. It turned out that the makeup contained toxic aluminum dust that led to some serious respiratory issues.
"It coated the inside of his lungs like paint. He could not get oxygen to his blood, but he didn't know this was happening," his daughter, Kiki Ebsen, told Fox. "He just knew that he was cramping up [on] set and during shooting." When the actor woke up one night in so much pain that he thought he was dying, he was rushed to hospital and spent two weeks on oxygen. It was a further six weeks before he was declared fit again. By this point, producers had already replaced him with Haley. It was a blow for Ebsen, though he went on to find fame as Jed Clampett in "The Beverly Hillbillies" and as the title character in "Barnaby Jones."
Dennis Haysbert replaced Michael Clarke Duncan in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
"Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" is a 2014 sequel to the 2005 film "Sin City." Like its predecessor, it was written by Frank Miller, who again co-directed it with Robert Rodriguez. Several actors reprise their roles from the original film, including the likes of Jessica Alba, Mickey Rourke, Rosario Dawson, and Bruce Willis as part of an ensemble cast that saw Christopher Lloyd, Josh Brolin, Eva Green, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt join as new characters. One figure from "Sin City" that did return but was recast is Manute, who was originally portrayed by Michael Clarke Duncan.
For the sequel, Dennis Haysbert (who played President David Palmer in "24" and God in "Lucifer") replaced Duncan and the reason behind the change was simple — the original actor had died before filming took place. Best known for his work in films such as "The Green Mile" and "Armageddon," Duncan had a heart attack on July 13, 2012. His condition seemingly improved but he remained in hospital until September 3, 2012 when he died from respiratory failure at the age of just 54.
Various actors replaced Heath Ledger in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
"The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" is a 2009 fantasy film that was co-written and directed by Terry Gilliam. It has a cast that includes Christopher Plummer, Andrew Garfield, and Verne Troyer, with Heath Ledger portraying protagonist Tony Shepard. Unfortunately, Ledger died during filming, having completed around half of his scenes, prompting a halt of the production. The actor was discovered dead at his home on January 22, 2008, with an investigation later finding that the cause of death was an accidental overdose of prescription medication.
Although he initially feared the movie would be canceled, Gilliam was determined to keep it alive. He chose to finish the film by using actors to play altered versions of Ledger's character inside the imaginations of other figures from the story. Tom Cruise was suggested, but Gilliam rejected this and decided to go with close friends of the late actor. "I wanted to keep this in the family," the filmmaker told NPR. Eventually, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell all agreed to appear in "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" in tribute to Ledger and to ensure his final film was released.
Mary Alice replaced Gloria Foster in The Matrix Revolutions
The Oracle is a significant figure in "The Matrix" lore. In the first film, she is held in high esteem by Morpheus, who visits her with Neo in the hope of proving that he is actually the One. Gloria Foster played the mysterious but friendly character in the original 1999 movie, with the character telling Neo that he isn't the One but also revealing prophecies that prove pivotal in guiding the actions of many of the protagonists.
Foster reprised the role in the 2003 sequel, "The Matrix Reloaded," again providing advice and guidance to Neo. However, despite "The Matrix Revolutions" being filmed soon after, Foster wasn't able to reprise her role — she tragically died from diabetes on September 29, 2001, before she could complete her scenes for the third film. She was 64. The role went to Mary Alice, and the in-universe explanation was that the character had to discard her original avatar following an attack by the Merovingian. Alice (who was a Tony and an Emmy winner for "I'll Fly Away") died herself in 2022 at the age of 85.
Mike Myers replaced Chris Farley in Shrek
"Shrek" cemented DreamWorks as a force in the world of animation and proved that animated films could appeal to the entire family — there are a lot of things only adults notice in "Shrek." The movie was so successful that it spawned an entire franchise. What might be hard to imagine for fans, though, is that the titular ogre could have sounded completely different. That's because comedian Chris Farley was originally offered the role. He had recorded almost all of his lines for "Shrek" before he tragically died of an accidental overdose.
Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg was forced to replace Farley, and Mike Myers was eventually given the role. The change in cast also led to changes in the script, with Myers wanting to avoid stepping on the toes of what Farley had done, creating a more grumpy and standoffish version of the ogre. Myers caused more headaches when he insisted that Shrek should have a Scottish accent.
It cost some $4 million to make the necessary changes, but it was a smart movie in the end, with even Steven Spielberg admitting that Myers was right. "He sent me a lovely letter, Steven Spielberg, saying, 'You're so right. It's way better as Scottish. Thank you so much,'" Myers told The National. Myers also explained why he wanted to make Shrek Scottish. "I always thought that ogres were working people, growing up as a working person," he said. "Scottish people are near and dear to me. I have relatives in Scotland and they're working people."
Michael Gambon replaced Richard Harris in the Harry Potter films
Richard Harris played the role of Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore in the first two "Harry Potter" films, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Sadly, the veteran Irish actor died in October 2002 before principal photography began on the third installment, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Numerous actors were suggested as possible replacements, including "Lawrence of Arabia" star Peter O'Toole.
"It was obviously a crushing blow when Richard Harris passed away," Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films, told The Wrap. "I remember an interesting thing because ['Prisoner of Azkaban' director] Alfonso [Cuarón] and I met with Peter O'Toole about playing Dumbledore, and he was close except Richard was his best friend and he felt it was intrusive from an acting point of view so he decided not to do it."
Ian McKellen was also approached by the filmmakers, though he turned the role down because Harris had criticized him in the past. Michael Gambon eventually accepted the part and chose to take the character in a new direction, with a slight Irish accent as a nod to the previous actor. McKellen enjoyed Gambon's performance, but some fans were bothered by the actor's replacement as they felt Gambon's portrayal of Dumbledore wasn't as close to the character from the books.
Harrison Ford replaced William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
William Hurt's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross is one of the oldest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared in "The Incredible Hulk" as a Lieutenant General of the United States Army in charge of the Bio-Tech Force Enhancement Project. Ross showed up in later movies as the United States Secretary of State and was instrumental in the creation of the Sokovia Accords. Hurt's final appearance as Ross came in "Black Widow," with the actor sadly dying of cancer in 2022.
Plans were already in place for Ross to play a more significant role in the MCU. He is set to appear in "Captain America: Brave New World," and we've had our first look at a new actor in character — Harrison Ford is taking over the role. Ford is shown standing opposite star Anthony Mackie in images released by Entertainment Weekly, noticeably missing the mustache that Hurt had while playing Ross. By this point in the timeline, Ross has made it all the way to the Oval Office — he's now the president.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said that he's looking forward to trying a new experience. "I like doing something different to what I've ever done and pleasing people with it," he said. But how will Marvel handle the recasting of Thunderbolt Ross with Harrison Ford? With a cheeky line of dialogue, it would seem. In some footage shown at CinemaCon, Sam Wilson tells Ross that he's "still not used to the new look," to which Ross responds: "Me either. They said, 'Lose the mustache or lose the election.'"