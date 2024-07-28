The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1976's Logan's Run
Michael Anderson's groundbreaking science fiction movie "Logan's Run" introduces a truly dystopic future society, made worse by the way it's constructed to seem like a utopia. Humanity now lives in a luxurious, computer-controlled dome city without a worry in the world, with the significant twist that everyone must participate in the secretly deadly ritual known as the Carousel when they turn 30. This supposedly benevolent reincarnation system is actually an execution machine created to conserve resources and manage population.
Since some people wish to avoid this fate, they attempt to escape, which is when brutal Sandmen like Logan 5 (Michael York) hunt them down. Ironically enough, Logan himself soon unwillingly becomes the guy who tears down this strange society.
The events of "Logan's Run" might take place in the 23rd century, but the movie itself premiered in 1976, so many of its cast members have died by now. However, its premise means that many of the actors were well under 30 during the filming, which in turn means that several "Logan's Run" actors are still alive today.
Michael York (Logan 5)
The star of "Logan's Run" is Michael York. His character, Logan 5, is technically 26, but the city's computer meddles with his life clock so he can infiltrate the Carousel-escaping runners and find their rumored destination, Sanctuary.
Outside "Logan's Run," York has had an exceptionally successful career that spans six decades. He starred in several movies and TV series in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, from Westerns and Shakespeare adaptations to the 1977 film adaptation of "The Island of Doctor Moreau." Notably, he also played D'Artagnan in several "The Three Musketeers" films in the 1970s and 1980s opposite fellow legends Oliver Reed, Richard Chamberlain, and Christopher Lee. He's found success on stage and screen alike. He has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the 1990s, he played Basil Exposition, a major character in the "Austin Powers" movie trilogy. Even if you haven't seen York, you may have heard his voice, as he's a prominent voice actor who's provided many voices for the DC Animated Universe and "The Simpsons," along with many other projects.
In his personal life, York has been dealing with a condition called amyloidosis. It can potentially shut down organs and, in his case, manifested with symptoms such as prominent dark rings under his eyes. As of 2013, however, his condition was in check. "I've been reprieved," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "I don't know about cured because it can come back. It's like night and day to get your enthusiasm back, to be able to travel. I'm not looking normal — I could put makeup on but I don't see the point. This is me now and when people ask about it, I'm able to tell them."
Jenny Agutter (Jessica 6)
Jenny Agutter's "Logan's Run" character is Jessica 6, a runner who teams up with Logan 5 to escape the city, only to find out many strange and often terrifying things about the world they live in. Agutter was already well-known for her role in 1971's "Walkabout" and went on to star in movies like 1977's "Equus" and 1981's "An American Werewolf in London."
She's continued to work steadily throughout the years, appearing in many movies and shows. In recent years, her most prominent gig has been the on BBC historical drama "Call the Midwife," where she has played Sister Julienne since 2012. She's even made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Councilwoman Hawley in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
Over the years, Agutter has enjoyed keeping her work diverse. "One of the things about acting that I love is that if you end up doing really low-budget stuff where you have no money, you appreciate how funny it is to have that much of a budget," she described to The Guardian, speaking of her MCU experience. "For me, it just delights me going from one extreme to the other. It's like being allowed to have fish and chips one night and caviar the next. Fish and chips is really good but so is caviar."
Michael Anderson Jr. (Doc)
Director Michael Anderson's son, Michael Anderson Jr., appears in "Logan's Run" as Doc, a runner-affiliated doctor who soon becomes suspicious of Logan 5 and makes an unsuccessful attempt to kill him. Anderson Jr. was already an experienced actor by the time "Logan's Run" was filmed, having starred in numerous TV shows and movies. His films include the 1965 Western "The Sons of Katie Elder," where he can be seen opposite Hollywood legends Dean Martin and John Wayne. He also plays main character Clayt Monroe in the 1966-1967 Western drama series "The Monroes."
After "Logan's Run," Anderson Jr. went on to work on dozens of other shows and films, often appearing in guest star roles in series like "Fantasy Island," "CHiPs," "Magnum, P.I.," and "Murder, She Wrote." While he hasn't appeared on-screen since 1998, his 85 screen credits between 1956 and 1998 are more than enough proof of his success as an actor.
Gary Morgan (Billy)
Gary Morgan plays Billy in "Logan's Run." He's the leader of the Cubs, a primitive faction that occupies the abandoned Cathedral area of the city. These independent and violent people are some of the stranger characters Jessica and Logan encounter during their adventures.
Apart from "Logan's Run," Morgan has appeared in many projects over the years, mostly in one-episode roles in shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "St. Elsewhere," "NCIS," and the like. However, acting is only one of Morgan's entertainment careers. His other, arguably more prolific career is as a stuntperson. In fact, he pulled double duty on "Logan's Run," and while his stunt work went uncredited in the movie, he went on to become quite successful on this front. Morgan has handled stunt business in some seriously major projects, which include the Eddie Murphy movie "The Golden Child," "Back to the Future Part II," "Army of Darkness," "Batman Forever," "The Mask of Zorro," "Wild Wild West," "Rush Hour 2," and "Rush Hour 3."
Michelle Stacy (Mary 2)
Like Michael Anderson Jr., Michelle Stacy left Hollywood behind quite some time ago. Unlike him, however, Stacy acted for only a few short years.
Stacy's "Logan's Run" character, Mary 2, is significantly younger than most other major characters in the movie. Still, young as the character may be, Stacy was already a seasoned veteran who had played 11 other roles before "Logan's Run." She started acting in 1974, and worked in no less than 34 productions by the time of her final TV movie, "The Further Adventures of Wally Brown," in 1980.
Though Stacy's screen acting career was comparatively brief, she appeared in several classic projects. Most notably, she voices the main human character Penny in "The Rescuers," the 1977 Disney animated movie that Walt Disney originally shelved for being too political. Fans of classic TV and movies may also remember her from her one-episode guest roles as Claire Douglas on "The Waltons" and Patty Banks on "The Incredible Hulk," as well as her small but memorable role in the high-flying comedy classic "Airplane!"