The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1976's Logan's Run

The star of "Logan's Run" is Michael York. His character, Logan 5, is technically 26, but the city's computer meddles with his life clock so he can infiltrate the Carousel-escaping runners and find their rumored destination, Sanctuary.

Outside "Logan's Run," York has had an exceptionally successful career that spans six decades. He starred in several movies and TV series in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, from Westerns and Shakespeare adaptations to the 1977 film adaptation of "The Island of Doctor Moreau." Notably, he also played D'Artagnan in several "The Three Musketeers" films in the 1970s and 1980s opposite fellow legends Oliver Reed, Richard Chamberlain, and Christopher Lee. He's found success on stage and screen alike. He has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the 1990s, he played Basil Exposition, a major character in the "Austin Powers" movie trilogy. Even if you haven't seen York, you may have heard his voice, as he's a prominent voice actor who's provided many voices for the DC Animated Universe and "The Simpsons," along with many other projects.

In his personal life, York has been dealing with a condition called amyloidosis. It can potentially shut down organs and, in his case, manifested with symptoms such as prominent dark rings under his eyes. As of 2013, however, his condition was in check. "I've been reprieved," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "I don't know about cured because it can come back. It's like night and day to get your enthusiasm back, to be able to travel. I'm not looking normal — I could put makeup on but I don't see the point. This is me now and when people ask about it, I'm able to tell them."