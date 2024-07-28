What Happened To Leelee Sobieski? Her Disappearance From Hollywood, Explained

Leelee Sobieski was once the belle of Hollywood's ball, starting out in the industry as a child actress, popping up in sitcoms like "NewsRadio," and later landing the role of Sarah Hotchner in the disaster flick "Deep Impact." From "Never Been Kissed" to "Eyes Wide Shut" to CBS's "Joan of Arc" — which was supposed to be her big break – she made a solid name for herself, only to disappear from the industry in 2012. But why? It wasn't taking roles in duds like the meme-inspiring Nicolas Cage "The Wicker Man" remake or "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale" that halted her career. It turns out the actress left Hollywood to raise her two kids.

"I don't do movie stuff anymore. I ... am just a mom and an outsider," Sobieski told US Weekly during an appearance at the Chanel Tribeca Artist Dinner in 2016. The actress explained that she currently assists her husband, Adam Kimmel, in his fashion design work, while also developing a painting career of her own. She maintains an Instagram under her married name where she publicly shares her work and occasionally posts selfies and videos. And it turns out she's carrying on a family tradition – her father is artist and actor Jean Sobieski.

While Leelee Sobieski is definitely out of the Hollywood game these days, don't be surprised if she re-enters the picture later on in life.