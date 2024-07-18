Bob Newhart's Last Role Before He Died Was This Key Young Sheldon Character

"The Big Bang Theory" fans first see Arthur Jeffries/Professor Proton in "The Proton Resurgence," the 22nd episode of Season 6 of "The Big Bang Theory." In it, Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) hire him for a personal appearance ... at their apartment. The good professor is more than a little dismayed to discover he'll be lecturing a group of six adults and finds himself venting to Sheldon and Leonard about the disappointments of his life. The threesome bond and Sheldon and Leonard even become involved in Jeffries' feud with Bill Nye.

The character returns twice during Season 7, first upsetting Sheldon by helping Leonard out on a special project ("The Proton Displacement"), then by passing away, leaving him to cope with yet another death in "The Proton Transmogrification". From then on, Jeffries and his Professor Proton alter-ego would occasionally appear to Sheldon in spirit form. Whenever Sheldon pictures him, he's dressed up in Jedi robes and surrounded by a purple hue, just as force ghosts are in the "Star Wars" story. He even dreams him into the Dagobah System, where Jeffries embarks on a quest for a good sandwich. Such hauntings occur in Season 9's "The Opening Night Excitation," Season 11's "The Proton Regeneration," and Season 12's "The Planetarium Collision."

Bob Newhart's indelible comedic stylings will forever be missed — but thanks to "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon," they'll shine forever, just like the stars Professor Proton sometimes lauded on his show.