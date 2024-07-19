'Lady In The Lake' Review: A Mystery Set Adrift

Front and center in all this are the dual performances by Portman and Ingram, ultimately the show's greatest strength. Har'el's camera deliberately mirrors and parallels their lives, sometimes cutting between them until it seems like they're sharing a scene when they're actually on opposite sides of the city. There's a remarkably symmetry to what they're doing, and yet it never feels like they're copying one another or dancing to the same beat. Both Portman and Ingram come to the material with their own sensitivities, their own tones, and their own reactions, and the result is a remarkable two-handed acting showcase.

The series is also, unsurprisingly, a showcase for Har'el, a filmmaker adept at blending the factual with the fictional and therefore perfectly suited for Lippman's story, which was inspired by real-life deaths in 1960s Baltimore. Her camera is constantly highlighting the production design's period details, from neon-adorned storefronts to cheap Christmas decorations lining front porches. Har'el's images are also rich in the psychological truth and language of memory: a photo Maddie sees might trigger a wave of images from past and present, while a single seemingly innocuous event in Episode 1 might mirror something more intense in Episode 5. It's an exceptionally well-assembled show, visually.

Unfortunately, that means certain story issues stand out even more. The mysteries of the plot are never far away from what's happening onscreen, but because we spend so much time with Maddie and Cleo outside of their darker entanglements, the show can sometimes feel like it's slowing down when it should be speeding up. The first half of the show often feels like a period character drama with a little mystery thrown in, not the other way around. That means that when the psychological thriller elements of the story do come in, they can be both jarring and a bit undercooked. It's a tonal problem that makes "Lady in the Lake" feel a bit aimless at times, and strangely hyper-focused in others.

These issues aside, "Lady in the Lake" is a very watchable, often compelling series led by two brilliant actresses who give it their all in episode after episode. It's not necessarily on its way to being the next great Apple TV+ sensation, but if you like period dramas and crime stories, you'll find a lot to love here.

"Lady in the Lake" premieres July 19 on Apple TV+.