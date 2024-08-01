Star Trek: 4 Actors Who Almost Played Picard Before Patrick Stewart

1987 was a hell of a year. Arnold Schwarzenegger was ordering people to get to the chopper, Whitney Houston wanted to dance with somebody, and Patrick Stewart was telling his crew to "make it so" aboard the all-new Enterprise in a daring revitalization of the "Star Trek" franchise that to this day is ranked highly by fans.

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" entered our airspace, no one knew just how much of an icon Captain Jean-Luc Picard would become. While not quite held to as high a status as the original Kirk (William Shatner) or Spock (Leonard Nimoy), there's no doubt that Stewart's stoic and cerebral Captain carved out enough of a place in the franchise to make each of his returns a welcome one. There was a point in time, however, where Picard came close to not looking like the future Charles Xavier. According to a Paramount Studios memo, there were four diverse and drastically different options that were considered to beam us up before Stewart was ultimately cast.

From familiar faces of the big and small screens at the time to even more alternative choices than the one "Star Trek" fans ended up with, Jonathan Frakes and company would've had a very different captain to report to had the brains behind the Enterprise's crew gone in a different direction. So order yourself a Jean-Luc favorite of Earl Grey tea, and while it's cooling down, just imagine what the other possible Picards might have been like.