Vikings: Valhalla Season 3's James Flynn Tribute, Explained
The sometimes good, sometimes bad "Vikings: Valhalla" just released its third season on Netflix, and fans might notice that there was a tribute given to James Flynn at the end of each episode. "Dedicated to the Memory of James Flynn," reads each title card. For the curious, Flynn was a producer on both "Vikings: Valhalla" and its origin series, "Vikings." Flynn passed away in February 2023 of an unknown illness at the age of 57, per The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to his work on the "Vikings" franchise, Flynn was a co-producer on two Oscar-nominated film projects. Besides 2023's "The Banshees of Inisherin" — which ironically didn't find favor in Ireland – he was named as a nominated producer for best short film (live action) in 2010 for "The Door." A project Flynn worked on that same year, "Secret of the Kells," was nominated for best animated feature and is often considered one of the best animated movies of all time. However, Flynn himself wasn't named as a nominated producer.
Flynn's production company, Metropolitan Film Productions Limited, told The Hollywood Reporter via a press release that Flynn passed away surrounded by his family, saying, "James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, positivity and discretion to the very end. For that reason, we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us and for many people within and beyond the industry." Flynn's influence stretched beyond TV to become a major figure in the Irish film industry.
James Flynn produced a lot of well-known dramas
James Flynn's first major effort as a producer was the long-lived children's program "Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog." From there, he moved on to the film world. Flynn had a hand in "Angela's Ashes," "Ella Enchanted," the 2004 version of "King Arthur," "Tristan + Isolde," "Becoming Jane," "Reign of Fire," "The Last Duel," "Disenchanted," and "Leap Year."
On the small screen, he co-produced "The Tudors," "Camelot," "Penny Dreadful, "The Borgias," and "Into the Badlands" as well as both "Vikings" series. A number of his shows and films won IFTA awards, the Irish equivalent of an Emmy and an Oscar combined.
Indeed, colleagues who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter said that Flynn was a pioneer in the Irish entertainment industry. "No words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners," a statement from Flynn's Metropolitan Film Productions Limited company read, as republished by The Hollywood Reporter. And thanks to "Vikings: Valhalla," his name will live on.