Vikings: Valhalla Season 3's James Flynn Tribute, Explained

The sometimes good, sometimes bad "Vikings: Valhalla" just released its third season on Netflix, and fans might notice that there was a tribute given to James Flynn at the end of each episode. "Dedicated to the Memory of James Flynn," reads each title card. For the curious, Flynn was a producer on both "Vikings: Valhalla" and its origin series, "Vikings." Flynn passed away in February 2023 of an unknown illness at the age of 57, per The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to his work on the "Vikings" franchise, Flynn was a co-producer on two Oscar-nominated film projects. Besides 2023's "The Banshees of Inisherin" — which ironically didn't find favor in Ireland – he was named as a nominated producer for best short film (live action) in 2010 for "The Door." A project Flynn worked on that same year, "Secret of the Kells," was nominated for best animated feature and is often considered one of the best animated movies of all time. However, Flynn himself wasn't named as a nominated producer.

Flynn's production company, Metropolitan Film Productions Limited, told The Hollywood Reporter via a press release that Flynn passed away surrounded by his family, saying, "James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, positivity and discretion to the very end. For that reason, we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us and for many people within and beyond the industry." Flynn's influence stretched beyond TV to become a major figure in the Irish film industry.