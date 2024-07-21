What ALF Looks Like In Real Life

He may not be as fuzzy as his alter ego, but Paul Fusco made a name for himself playing the top half of everyone's favorite Melmacian. Fusco is the puppeteer, co-creator, writer, director and voice behind Gordon Shumway, better known as ALF, portraying the character throughout the four-season run of the NBC sitcom. He's also played the alien in multiple specials, revivals and talk show appearances, and has even voiced ALF for several cartoon adaptations like "ALF: Fairy Tales" and "ALF: The Animated Series."

While Fusco may have been the main "ALF" actor when he was in puppet mode and couldn't be seen below his chest, several actors took on the role when full body shots of the alien were required. Mihaly "Michu" Meszaros played the character in a costume whenever the plot required ALF to run around on camera. Other actors of smaller stature have taken on the part since then. Fusco, meanwhile — who definitely has made playing the irascible alien his stock in trade over the years — has also proven he's much more than a goofy extra-terrestrial.