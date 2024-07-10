Full House Rejected David Duchovny For Every Lead Role - And He Knows Why

Long before "The X-Files" changed television and turned David Duchovny into a household name, he was a struggling actor trying to make it in Hollywood. Determined to find a breakout role, he auditioned for the parts of Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), and Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) on ABC's sitcom "Full House," but it wasn't meant to be. However, even Duchovny knows that he wasn't the best fit for a comedic role during that period of his career.

"I was really bad at that kind of stuff," Duchovny recalled on his Fail Better podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I did not know how to do that sitcom stuff. I don't know what they were thinking, that they thought I was going to exist in that world. I mean, I guess I could have learned, but I wasn't ready; I wasn't ready for that kind of energetic performance that they need."

Landing a leading part on one of the funniest sitcoms in television history would have put Duchovny on the map, but at least he went on to do pretty well for himself. Furthermore, he eventually got to star in a pretty successful comedy series years later.