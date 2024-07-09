You Will Never Guess Danny Trejo's Favorite Video Game

When most people think of Danny Trejo, they probably think of action movies and dangerous characters — the kind of street-tough archetype the 80-year-old actor has made a career out of playing. And while that image is more than fair given Trejo's roles in films like "Machete," "Predators," and "From Dusk Till Dawn," the man himself contains multitudes and is far more than a gruff character actor.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trejo shared a picture of himself playing a game on his Nintendo Switch for National Video Game Day, and it probably isn't the one you'd expect. "What's your favorite video game of all time?" the actor asked in the caption. "Mine... @AnimalCrossing: New Horizons!"

If you're familiar at all with the "Animal Crossing" series, you'll understand why that pick from Trejo might surprise some fans. The games are cute and cozy, placing the player in a colorful town full of animal neighbors. The core gameplay includes fishing, chatting with friends, and decorating the various rooms of your house. It's not quite what you'd expect from an octogenarian action star who just fought off some Fourth of July parade troublemakers without so much as a scratch. At the same time, everybody needs a little respite from time to time, and it's nice to know that Trejo has found it in "Animal Crossing." The game's fandom is surely happy to have him.