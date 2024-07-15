This ABC Sitcom Aired Full-Frontal Nudity - And Nobody Noticed

"Welcome Back, Kotter" was a staple on ABC for much of its four-season run. Popular with kids and teenagers, the talented "Welcome Back, Kotter" cast was notable for bringing big screen star John Travolta to national attention and turning him into a teen heartthrob. The sitcom is otherwise laden with good-natured wisecracks and Marx Brothers jokes, dealing with a group of underachievers who start to thrive thanks to Gabe Kotter's (Gabe Kaplan) nurturing.

It also features nudity for a small chunk of its pilot — and viewers can take a gander at it in every single available cut of the episode. In "Welcome Back" — which aired as the show's 3rd episode — keep an eye on the bottom left corner of the screen when Gabe enters the room and introduces himself to the Sweathogs for the first time at 3:45. Two of his students are seen eyeballing a centerfold, and the woman's bare bosoms are on full display until the show cuts away to a medium shot of Kaplan at 3:52.

It's possible that the pilot wasn't meant to be seen by audiences, as many test versions of sitcoms never make it to the airwaves after being picked up by the networks. But air it did. Surprisingly, this bit of ribaldry never tripped ABC's censors and has largely gone unnoticed during the show's long history in syndication, its DVD release, and its time on Nick at Nite and TV Land. But thanks to the show's archival on streaming websites like Tubi, viewers can pause and replay to their heart's content. While this revelation might be shocking to the average viewer, "Welcome Back, Kotter" was never a shrinking violet when it came to its subject matter.