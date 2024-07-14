How Many Times Sean Bean Has Died In Movies & TV Shows

There are two things that are certain in this world: taxes and Sean Bean dying in a movie or on a TV show. One of the most acclaimed and prominent actors of his generation, the English thespian has been an impossible force to ignore. Over his career, Bean has appeared in a diverse array of productions, from blockbusters like the Lord of the Rings trilogy to television programs such as HBO's "Game of Thrones." The fate of Bean's characters is almost always the same: he just keeps dying in everything. For context, he dies in the aforementioned "Lord of the Rings" and on "Game of Thrones," as well as "The Island," "Equilibrium," and several other projects. In fact, Bean has perished in 25 movies and TV shows ... to date.

Yes, Bean has died over two dozen times, and if Hollywood execs will it, he'll die plenty more for our on-screen entertainment. The actor's first major death was in the 1986 film "Caravaggio," which most likely haven't heard of. He would later go on to pass in the 1992 Harrison Ford vehicle "Patriot Games." In that blockbuster, Bean's character is struck by an anchor. Ouch. Keep in mind that the actor had multiple deaths in between.

After his stint with Ford, Bean joined the James Bond series in 1995's "Goldeneye," only to die by falling onto a satellite. After a couple more funerals, Bean appeared in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" — which he thinks is his best on-screen demise.