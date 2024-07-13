What Maz Kanata From Star Wars Looks Like In Real Life

When director J. J. Abrams debuted "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, all eyes were on the franchise's fresh new faces. While there was plenty of hoopla surrounding Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), tons of fans were obsessed by the mysterious and wise Maz Kanata. Reportedly 1,000 years old, Kanata was introduced as a smuggler whose day job involved managing a bar on Takodana. Having crossed paths with Han (Harrison Ford), she's well aware of the galaxy's criminal underbelly and plays a part in making that part of the world run smoothly.

Force sensitive and an ally for the Rebellion, Kanata gives Rey the lightsaber which belonged to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). (An easter egg attempted to explain how Kanata got Luke's saber, but we still don't know how she got her hands on it.) There are tons of clues regarding Kanata's backstory, but the character is still a huge mystery for "Star Wars" fans. What isn't a mystery, on the other hand, is how the character was brought to life.

The "Star Wars" crew initially wanted Kanata to be a puppet, but the team later pivoted to CGI and motion capture. To breathe life into the puzzling character, Abrams and co. recruited Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o to star as the supporting character. While Nyong'o continued to voice the character, Maz's appearance was switched up over the course of the sequel trilogy. By the time "Rise of the Skywalker" debuted, Maz became an animatronic puppet, which is why she looks a bit different in that film.