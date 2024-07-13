The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Diff'rent Strokes

When "Diff'rent Strokes" hit the airwaves in 1978, it was an immediate slam dunk in the sitcom world. The show revolved around Arnold and Willis (played by Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges, respectively), two young Black siblings who were taken in by a rich white man (Philip Drummond, played by Conrad Bain) after their mother's death. It became a massive sensation, generating the one thing that no '80s sitcom could do without: A quotable catchphrase, courtesy of young Arnold, who was prone to asking "Whatchu talkin' 'bout?" on a regular basis.

The popular family sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes" isn't that old — it aired for eight seasons between 1978 and 1986. But sadly, it has been beset by a series of personal tragedies that claimed the lives of many of its stars far too soon. In 1999, star Dana Plato passed away at the age of just 34 from an overdose after two decades of substance abuse struggles. Gary Coleman had health issues his entire life, and died in 2010 after falling down a flight of stairs in his home, possibly as a result of a seizure. As a result of these premature deaths and several of the show's elderly cast members passing away, there are surprisingly few members of the main cast of "Diff'rent Strokes" still with us today.