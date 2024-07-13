The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Diff'rent Strokes
When "Diff'rent Strokes" hit the airwaves in 1978, it was an immediate slam dunk in the sitcom world. The show revolved around Arnold and Willis (played by Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges, respectively), two young Black siblings who were taken in by a rich white man (Philip Drummond, played by Conrad Bain) after their mother's death. It became a massive sensation, generating the one thing that no '80s sitcom could do without: A quotable catchphrase, courtesy of young Arnold, who was prone to asking "Whatchu talkin' 'bout?" on a regular basis.
The popular family sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes" isn't that old — it aired for eight seasons between 1978 and 1986. But sadly, it has been beset by a series of personal tragedies that claimed the lives of many of its stars far too soon. In 1999, star Dana Plato passed away at the age of just 34 from an overdose after two decades of substance abuse struggles. Gary Coleman had health issues his entire life, and died in 2010 after falling down a flight of stairs in his home, possibly as a result of a seizure. As a result of these premature deaths and several of the show's elderly cast members passing away, there are surprisingly few members of the main cast of "Diff'rent Strokes" still with us today.
Todd Bridges (Willis)
Todd Bridges played the older Jackson brother, Willis, on "Diff'rent Strokes." A devoted sibling to Arnold, Willis can sometimes be mature beyond his years, although he frequently gets into scrapes (really, his characterization and level of responsibility is entirely dependent on the needs of any given episode). Bridges began working in television three years before "Diff'rent Strokes," when he was just 10 years old. He appeared on shows like "The Waltons," "Little House on the Prairie," "Barney Miller," "Roots," and several others, although the role of Willis was his big break.
Like many child actors, he struggled to transition his career into adulthood and dealt with substance abuse issues during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He found himself in trouble with the law multiple times as a result, but stopped using drugs in 1993 and has stayed clean in the years since. Although his career was in dire straits throughout the 1990s, he has had something of a comeback in the 2000s, with a recurring role on "Everybody Hates Chris" from 2007 to 2009. Bridges has also found success on the reality TV circuit, making appearances on "World's Dumbest" and "Celebrity Big Brother."
Mary Jo Catlett (Pearl)
Philip Drummond's home, like any very rich person's, had its fair share of household staff, although their tenure in his employ tended to fluctuate. Mary Jo Catlett joined the cast in its fifth season as Pearl Gallagher, the third of Philip's on-screen housekeepers, a role she stayed in until the end of the show. But by the time she was brought into the main cast of "Diff'rent Strokes," she was already a TV veteran of many years. Catlett got her start in 1975 on "The Bob Newhart Show," and she continued acting on television with roles on "The Waltons," "M*A*S*H," and "Starsky and Hutch."
When "Diff'rent Strokes" ended, she didn't break her stride, with plenty of more TV appearances. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, she turned up on a number of children's television shows, including "Rugrats," "That's So Raven," and "Kim Possible." If anything, her career has only reached new heights in recent years, with roles on hit programs "Glee," "2 Broke Girls," and "Modern Family." But if you grew up in the late 1990s, chances are you'll recognize her voice rather than her face: Since 1999, she has played the role of Mrs. Puff on "Spongebob Squarepants" and all of its various spinoffs.
Danny Cooksey (Sam)
Danny Cooksey was one of the youngest main cast members on "Diff'rent Strokes" — he played Sam, Philip's stepson, in the final three seasons of the show — but you'll probably recognize him from his other work as a child actor as well. After "Diff'rent Strokes" went off the air in 1989, Cooksey became a staple on the fledging Nickelodeon kids' channel, where he appeared on "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," "Hey Arnold," "The Wild Thornberrys," and most famously as Bobby Budnick on the cult classic "Salute Your Shorts" and Montana "Monty" Max" on "Tiny Toon Adventures." He was also active in film, with featured roles in "Mac and Me" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
These days, he's established a thriving career for himself as a voice actor, with performances in projects like "The Lorax," "Regular Show," and a leading role in "Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil." He's an avid musician, singing and playing guitar in several different bands over the years, including "Bad4Good," "Arbuckle," and "Shelter Dogs." Cooksey also recorded background vocals for Rilo Kiley, a band who counts among their number Blake Sennett, Cooksey's former "Salute Your Shorts" co-star.