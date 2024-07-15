The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1969's Midnight Cowboy

This article contains discussions of sexual assault and mental health.

Released in 1969, based on the novel of the same name by James Leo Herlihy, and directed by British New Wave legend John Schlesinger, "Midnight Cowboy" is a relatively infamous movie. The story of a con man and a young male sex worker — played respectively by Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight — making their way through dangerous circumstances in New York City is a harrowing one, and it's also one of the rare movies to bear an X-rating for its sexual content, which today translates to NC-17. (It's also pretty famous for Hoffman's now-iconic improvisation where he slaps the hood of a New York taxi and exclaims that he's "walkin' here," for what it's worth.)

The severe rating earned by "Midnight Cowboy" didn't hurt the film's legacy one bit — it's the only movie with an NC-17 rating to ever win Best Picture, which it won in 1970 (along with best director for Schlesinger and best adapted screenplay for Waldo Salt). The film, which was added to the National Film Registry in the Library of Congress in 1994, also boasts a pretty impressive cast ... but nowadays, a few of them have passed away, including Sylvia Miles, John McGiver, and Barnard Hughes. So which "Midnight Cowboy" actors are still around? From Oscar winners to venerable character actors, here are the actors who starred in "Midnight Cowboy" that are still alive — several of whom were part of the acclaimed 2022 documentary "Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy."