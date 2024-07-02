The Real Reason Eddie Murphy Stopped Doing His Iconic Laugh

To this day, if you hear anyone doing an Eddie Murphy impression, it's a safe bet the comedian's iconic laugh will come through at some point. In truth, that may be considered a vestigial component, as the actor actually hasn't done that laugh in years precisely because it became so synonymous with him.

Eddie Murphy is a true comedic genius, and he's going back to his roots with Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." He spoke with CBR to promote the new comedy, and when asked about why his trademark laugh doesn't come through in the sequel, the star explained, "In the 80s, I was like, 'I don't want to be known for a laugh ... That's all [impersonators] did was that laugh ... It was like, 'Hey, you know what, I'm going to stop laughing.' I forced myself to stop laughing."

It would seem while Axel had a boisterous laugh in the first "Beverly Hills Cop" movie, fans shouldn't expect it this time around. Murphy continued, "If you say do an impression, they'll do that laugh. They'll talk like me, and they'll talk like the Donkey [from 'Shrek']. If you say, do Eddie Murphy, They talk, 'Hey, how you doing! [Exaggerated laugh] And it's like, that's not me." The actor may not do the laugh, but he's bringing back some '80s sensibilities, as "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is rated R, allowing Murphy to do the type of comedy that put him on the map in the first place.