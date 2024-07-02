A Quiet Place: Day One's Streaming Date Highlights A Big Hollywood Problem

"A Quiet Place: Day One" blew everyone away at the box office its opening weekend, scaring up just under $100 million worldwide. One would imagine a good chunk of that is from people who wanted to see the magnificent Frodo the cat, but a win is a win no matter how you slice it. It's particularly good news coming off the doom and gloom of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" bombing financially, which a lot of people took to be a dire sign for cinema. That's what makes the digital release of "A Quiet Place: Day One" somewhat confusing.

After just a few days in theaters, it was announced the horror prequel would be available digitally on platforms like Google, Amazon, and Apple starting on July 30. That means the flick will only be in theaters for about a month before people can buy or rent it at home, and one would assume there would be a significant dip in its box office haul once that happens. It all points to Hollywood not knowing how to handle digital releases. With this kind of hype in addition to solid reviews, including Looper's "Day One" review that hails it as excellent addition to the franchise, the movie could feasibly make a lot more money if kept off such platforms for a while.

Releasing it digitally so soon also deters people from seeing it in theaters now that they know they can watch it at home in a few weeks for considerably less money (especially if they want to see it with a group of people).