Pixar's Car Franchise Hides A 'Topless' Secret

Pixar is known for incorporating nuanced, mature themes into its kids' films. As such, there are often details in Pixar movies only adults notice. That extends to certain jokes that probably go over the heads of the younger crowd, but parents politely chuckle to themselves when they realize the greater implications. And as it turns out, the "Cars" universe has a scandalous underbelly.

The "Cars" franchise is home to the Top Down Truckstop, which lives up to its name because underneath the main sign (in harder-to-read print), there's this addendum: "All Convertible Waitresses." Convertible cars can take the "top down" as it were, and since cars are sentient in this universe, a "top down" car would be akin to a topless waitress. It's probably a strip club for cars, which raises questions of how a two-ton vehicle could maneuver around a pole.

It's easy to miss the extra detail, but if parents watch "Cars" on Disney+ enough because their children are obsessed with it, they may catch on to some more of the subtle details. It's a pretty cut-and-dry adult joke and easier to laugh at than something like the Pixar timeline theory where the "Cars" movies take place in a post-apocalyptic future where machines have taken over. It seems cars have developed some humanistic tastes, including lust.