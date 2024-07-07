What TARS From Interstellar Looks Like In Real Life

Following the success of his "Dark Knight" trilogy, Christopher Nolan switched genres to craft a modern-day sci-fi classic. Released in 2014, "Interstellar" is wonderfully shot, even if it is filled with confusing moments. Despite that, the Matthew McConaughey-led pic emerged as a major success, grossing over $645 million worldwide. Set in a distant future where Earth's crops are dying, the film follows Cooper (McConaughey) on a perilous mission through time and space to save Earth and reunite with his daughter, Murph (Mackenzie Foy).

Upon its release, the film was praised for its rousing emotional narrative and distillation of strong scientific ideas. To help tell his story in a scientifically appropriate manner, Nolan consulted theoretical physicist Kip Thorne to ensure Coop's mission was logical and accurate. While "Interstellar" does take liberties and get some of its science wrong, many of the film's bold ideas are rooted in authenticity and plausibility. One of the more interesting ideas that Nolan showcases is the futuristic robot, TARS, who helps the humans on their missions.