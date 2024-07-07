What Game Of Thrones' Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Looks Like Today

Everyone who's ever watched "Game of Thrones" knows that King Joffrey Baratheon, played to perfection by Jack Gleeson, is one of the show's most odious, awful characters (which is saying something). The product of incest between his mother Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her own twin Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Joffrey takes the throne after the death of his assumed father King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) despite the fact that he actually has no claim to the throne, and when Ned Stark tries to (correctly) point that out, he loses his head on Joffrey's orders. Throughout the show, Joffrey is hard to watch as he tortures people for pure sport ... though it should be said that the young king's absolutely terrible personality and whole vibe is a testament to how well Gleeson played him.

Joffrey's tyrannical and thoughtless reign is, thankfully, brought to a merciful and swift end when he's poisoned at his wedding to Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), killed by Margaery's own grandmother Lady Olenna (the late Diana Rigg) merely so that Margaery didn't have to spend her life living with a gleeful psychopath. (Joffrey's uncle Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage, gets blamed, but all's well that ends well.) This all goes down in the second episode of Season 4, at which point Gleeson left the show ... and for a while, the star took a breather from acting. So what does he look like now, and has he acted recently?