Why Does Leatherface Wear A Mask? The Reason Is Creepier Than You Remember

If there's one fashion staple no self-respecting horror movie murderer can live without, it's an iconic mask.

From Michael Myers in "Halloween" to Jason in the "Friday the 13th" films, unforgettable headgear is basically the number one must-have serial killer accessory, and Leatherface from "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is no exception. His unsightly flaps of loose human skin tell everyone exactly what they need to know about him. In fact, his mask is such a statement piece, he's basically named after it.

But why does Leatherface wear his mask? Insofar as we can ever assign normal reasoning to larger-than-life slasher villains, that is. Does he wear it just to scare people? Does it cover up an even more terrifying visage? Is he paying homage to Ed Gein, as many who wonder if "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" was based on a true story might think? Or is he simply trying to be more proactive with his skincare, with the mask providing valuable protection from the merciless Texas sun? Let's peel back those layers of human leather and take a peek at what lies beneath.