The Coming-Of-Age TV Series That Ruled Netflix

Netflix might have found its next hit series starring a breakout performer from the "Game of Thrones" universe. According to FlixPatrol, the coming-of-age dramedy "Geek Girl" is dominating the charts, and fans seem to have taken to the show.

"Geek Girl" stars "House of the Dragon" alum Emily Carey (fans will remember her performance as the young Alicent Hightower) as an awkward, bullied teenager who becomes a model after being discovered by a top agent. Thus begins a journey of navigating high school life and being in the public eye, which isn't always smooth sailing. Granted, nothing in "Geek Girl" is more brutal than the most disturbing scenes in "House of the Dragon," but Carey's latest outing is a reminder that being a teenager is tough in its own right.

Fans all over the world are impressed by "Geek Girl" Season 1, and they've taken to social media to share their thoughts on the coming-of-age caper. Let's find out what people are saying about the Netflix hit.