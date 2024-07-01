How Exactly Do The Sith 'Cloud' The Jedi With The Force In Star Wars?

From a certain point of view, Sheev Palpatine is the true main character of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. He has a clear goal — unmitigated dominion over the galaxy and the genocide of the Jedi by his hand — and he works tirelessly in the shadows to make it happen. He succeeds for many reasons, including his raw Force power and his penchant for delegating, but perhaps the most important tool he employs is the ability to mask his true nature from the Jedi surrounding him on Coruscant.

In the old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe, now known in the Disney era as the Legends timeline, this technique was referred to as "Force clouding," with variations bearing names like Force stealth, or Force concealment. The ability is explored in detail in texts like the "Darth Bane" book series (which explains how the Sith "Rule of Two" came to be) and James Luceno's 2012 "Darth Plagueis" novel. The latter story leads right up to and even overlaps with "The Phantom Menace," so the Force clouding technique is particularly relevant given Sheev's ascension to Supreme Chancellor of the Republic.

In the current canon, there is no formal explanation for how Palpatine manages to cloud the Jedi's future sight and keep himself hidden. It's more a general understanding that his dark side mastery allows him to conceal his true nature in the Force, which in turn obfuscates the Jedi Council's ability to predict what will come. How this power actually manifests is still up for some discussion.