What Actors Have Said About Kissing Will Ferrell

John Lithgow and Will Ferrell have both been acting in comedies for a majority of their careers, but surprisingly the two haven't starred in many movies together. Their 2017 movie "Daddy's Home 2" helped make up for lost time by bringing the two of them incredibly close together. In the movie, Lithgow plays Ferrell's father, and their family takes showing affection further than most. When father and son see each other for the first time in a long while, they immediately go in for a full smooch.

"It was scripted," Lithgow told TheFIX as he described the scene, adding, "And even reading it in the script I thought, 'Wow, this is going to define this whole movie.'" He's not wrong. The image of Lithgow and Ferrell awkwardly putting their faces together is arguably the most memorable shot in the entire movie.

Lithgow didn't have anything great to say about kissing Ferrell. He said that the kiss was about as sloppy as it could get: "We just sort of mashed our faces together like medicine balls." The moment is funny enough in the movie, but it was probably even more entertaining in person. Ferrell has said that his kids were on set when he and Lithgow shot the scene, and they got to witness each of the 30 takes it took to get the moment right. It's not quite the most awkward kissing scene of the last decade, but it's close.