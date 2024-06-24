The Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Who Died From A Shark Attack

Tamayo Perry, a surfer, lifeguard, and occasional actor whose credits include a small role in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," has died at the age of 49 after a shark attack. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 23, when Perry was surfing near Goat Island. Despite attempts to revive him at the scene, he was pronounced dead, leaving a massive void within the local surfing community.

In addition to playing a buccaneer in the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Perry also had some other ocean-tangential credits. These include parts in the 2002 movie "Blue Crush" (one of many underrated surfer movies everyone should watch) and on a 2011 episode of "Hawaii Five-0." However, based on his social media presence, his true passion seems to have been surfing. In 2000, he scored highly at both the Pipeline Masters Trials and the Billabong Pro Trials, quickly earning a reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the surfing community. More recently, he had worked a lifeguard off Oahu's North Shore.

Kurt Lager, the Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief, said at a news conference (via AP News) that "Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more." Perry's death is an immense loss to the community, as Lager described him as a "lifeguard loved by all."