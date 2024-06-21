Why The Watchmen Animated Movie Is Rated R

Fans who are concerned about "Watchmen: Chapters 1 & 2" being watered down takes on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' landmark anti-superhero story needn't worry. FilmRatings.com has confirmed that the first installment has received an R rating for violence and graphic nudity, which are common elements of the graphic novel on which the film is based. It seems that the animated adaptation will embrace the dark history of "Watchmen," so parents should keep these flicks away from their kids.

The upcoming "Watchmen" adaptation is being billed as an authentic take on the source material. If that's the case, viewers can probably expect lots of risqué content, including shots of Dr. Manhattan — a god-like blue superhero — walking around with his private parts hanging out. Manhattan's big blue member is very noticeable in the original graphic novel, and any true adaptation needs to include it in all its glory.

Of course, the entire "Watchmen" comic book story is littered with disturbing and violent moments that aren't for the easily squeamish. These scenes will be realized in "Watchmen: Chapter 1" and the second installment, as evidenced by the dark and gruesome trailer for both films.