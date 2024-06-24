The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Munsters

Butch Patrick was only 11 when he won the role of Eddie Munster, the youngest member of the clan. A werewolf with an innocent point of view, Eddie is never seen without his stuffed doll, Woof, and learns quirky life lessons with all of the eagerness of a Brady.

Already a seasoned actor before becoming Eddie — he'd had roles in two different cult films and guest starring spots in numerous television dramas and sitcoms — Patrick continued his acting career after "The Munsters" ended. Aside from making multiple appearances in sitcoms such as "The Monkees," he memorably played Milo in the big screen flick "The Phantom Tollbooth." He was a regular on the Sid and Marty Krofft series "Lidsville" before dropping temporarily out of the acting game in the mid-1970s, deciding that he didn't want to be a career actor. He told Bloody Disgusting, "I started partying in the '60s when it was acceptable behavior; crazy, wild times with the counterculture. I loved it. When I did best was throw parties and entertain people. I wound up doing it for 40 years. After a while, it kind of turned into more of a maintenance thing as opposed to a fun thing."

Patrick has since gotten sober and climbed back into acting in the 1990s. Aside from taking roles and making appearances at conventions, he told WMAC Northeast Public Radio in 2023 that he runs the Munster Musaleum in Conway, Arkansas, which houses Munster memorabilia and artifacts from his career. Patrick also told WMAC that he has an Airbnb business that rents out themed rooms to tourists in the area. You can keep up with him via his Instagram and his Facebook.