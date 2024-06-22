The Surprising Batman Role Kiefer Sutherland Rejected & How He Feels About It Now

Have you ever wondered what it would've been like to watch "Batman" in theaters in 1989? The cinematic superhero landscape was a far cry from what it is today, and one could argue Tim Burton's first Batman film helped set the stage for all of the cinematic universes we know and love. But 1989's "Batman" could've looked very different, especially when one considers that, at one point in time, Kiefer Sutherland was in contention to play Batman's sidekick, Robin.

Of course, Robin isn't in Burton's first Batman flick, but an earlier draft saw him appear. In 2012, Sutherland spoke with On the Box, where he mentioned how Warner Bros. wanted him to portray Robin. He said, "I'd just finished 'Stand By Me' and 'Young Guns' about the time that Warner Brothers were making the first Batman film with Michael Keaton and I got a call which asked me if I would be interested in playing Robin." It turns out he had a rather amusing response to the suggestion: "I was like: 'As in Robin with tights? No!' I didn't [realize] they were going to make the coolest movie ever!"

Before Burton's movie, most people were probably most familiar with Batman through the 1960s TV series, where Burt Ward played the Boy Wonder. It's understandable Sutherland wouldn't have jumped at the chance, but he seemed to be a good sport about it when looking back on what could've been.