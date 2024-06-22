The Only Main Actors Still Alive From It's A Wonderful Life

"It's a Wonderful Life" has grown into a beloved holiday classic that's on television every Christmas, without fail (thanks in part to a copyrighting snafu that left the original black and white version of the film in the public domain). As George Bailey (James Stewart, fresh back from World War II and clearly going through some stuff during the making of the film) has big dreams for his future, he finds himself perpetually prevented from following through on them by all the disruptions and disappointments of everyday life. After he contemplates ending his life, he is saved by a fledgling angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), who gives him the opportunity to see how meaningful he has been to his community by showing him a version of Bedford Falls where he never existed.

A heartwrenching but ultimately uplifting drama from legendary director Frank Capra, "It's a Wonderful Life" was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, and best actor for James Stewart. And its legacy has only grown since its initial release. As "It's a Wonderful Life" first hit theaters in 1946, it goes without saying that there are very few of the original cast members left — mostly actors who appeared in the film as children, including Karolyn Grimes, Ronnie Ralph, Jimmy Hawkins, and Carol Coombs.