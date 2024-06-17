House Of The Dragon: What Are The Stone Balls On The Small Council Table?

"House of the Dragon" Season 1 (which we've rewatched), spends a lot of time with King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his small council, the group of advisors and governors who oversee affairs in King's Landing and Westeros at large. During the small council scenes in the Red Keep, you may have noticed that each member of the tribunal has a smooth, round stone that's placed before them on the table at the start of each meeting. These return on "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 1, when the young Prince Jaehaerys confuses one for a toy.

The stone balls are exactly what they appear to be — markers of attendance. When each member arrives, their respective marble orb is placed in the dish before them. "It represented the council coming in and being part of the meeting," set decorator Claire Nie Richards told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. "Everybody shows up for work and they 'punch in,'" showrunner Ryan Condal added. "I thought it was really cool. It's a way of visualizing the set formality of the [s]mall [c]ouncil chamber. It's enjoyable; we should have things that we like in this world." Since these stones don't appear on "Game of Thrones," it's safe to assume that the tradition fell out of fashion, or perhaps it was actively abolished when the Targaryens were overthrown.

Each stone is a different color, corresponding to the respective small council member and their role. When a member is notably absent, as Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is at points on "House of the Dragon" Season 1, their stone remains in the center of the table, marking who's voice isn't being heard on that day.