Lord Of The Rings' Boat Theory Makes Sense - But Ruins Everything

It's not a controversial opinion to say that "The Lord of the Rings" is the best fantasy film series of all time. While the universal acclaim that JRR Tolkien's novels and Peter Jackson's films have received is completely warranted, fans are still wondering why the Fellowship didn't just take boats to get to Mordor instead of walking and running into side quests. This discussion has been happening for years among fans, and the reason is simple: It just wouldn't be fun.

Tolkien-head and TikToker DonMarshall72 took to the platform to shut down a viral theory suggesting that taking a boat to Mordor from the Shire would have been a much more viable option.

The user's reasoning in dismantling the theory is simple: The Fellowship of the Ring would have had to deal with boring ol' pirates, as opposed to their more exciting adventures that shine light on the various factions, races, and cultures of Middle-earth. "Of course they should have gone and taken the boats. Would you rather meet a cool pirate or a Balrog trying to kill you?" the user said in frustration. We'll pick the Balrog every time!

Logically, taking boats to Mordor, from either the Shire or Rivendell — where the Fellowship of the Ring was actually established — seems perfectly sound. But would "The Lord of the Rings" still be as impactful? The beauty of the narrative lies in how arduous the journey is, coupled with the fracturing of the Fellowship, whose members each go on to do great things. Walking is the best decision that Tolkien could have made.