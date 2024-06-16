The Lord Of The Rings: What The Witch-King Of Angmar Looks Like In Real Life

"The Lord of the Rings" has no shortage of fearsome antagonists, and few look as cool as the Witch-king of Angmar, with a thrilling backstory worthy of such an iconic design. Sauron (Sala Baker) must've made him one of his most powerful agents just for looking cool alone, and the Witch-king also holds the distinction of leading the Nazgûl in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." And while the helmet may be daunting, the Māori actor who portrays this figure seems much friendlier in real life.

Lawrence Makoare plays the Witch-king in the third film of the trilogy, and he's far more handsome than one would assume the villain looks like underneath that mask. The Witch-king is actually one of three different characters Makoare portrays in that trilogy, in addition to playing Lurtz, an Uruk-hai in "Fellowship of the Ring," and Gothmog, a different orc in "Return of the King." He returned to the franchise for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," with some of his other credits including "Xena: Warrior Princess" and "Die Another Day."

While the War of Angmar is a "Lord of the Rings" storyline we'd love to see in an upcoming film, it's unlikely Makoare would reprise the character in any future adaptations. Still, Makoare made his mark on the franchise in more ways than one, with a character people will continue to cosplay at conventions for years to come.