The Biggest Unanswered Questions In Godzilla Minus One

"Godzilla Minus One" is a metal-sounding title for a Godzilla movie, but what does the phrase actually mean? At first glance, the title makes it seem like this film's Godzilla might be less developed than the ones of yesteryear, when actually, the mutated monster is more super-powered than ever. The title of the film is actually a reference to the fact that, after the end of World War II, Japan was at "zero" — things couldn't possibly be worse for the country. At least, until a lumbering killer kaiju comes along. "The biggest [meaning] is how people rise up from a post-war Japan that is at zero, and then Godzilla arrives, making the situation even worse and more tragic," Yamazaki confirmed at a 2023 Toho Studios press conference (via Netflix's Tudum).

Yamazaki expanded on the different meanings that "minus one" could take as reflected on the film's setting: It unfolds in 1945 in the direct aftermath of the war and before the original "Godzilla" film. "In that sense it is also a 'minus one,'" he said, adding, "It is also a 'minus one' in the sense of a run-up — a pull-back [that allows you to] get back on your feet in the face of difficult times. It can also be a 'minus one' of losing something, and I hope that people will feel the various meanings in this film as they watch it." Every character in the film experiences a loss or some sense of diminishment, which is part of what made the movie so relatable to the global audience it attracted, even before "Godzilla Minus One" had a history-making release on Netflix.