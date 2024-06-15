American Chopper: What Happened To Paul Sr.

"American Chopper" has pretty much all the requisite pieces of the reality show puzzle. The most explosive arguments in "American Chopper" history have become legendary. At the very least, you've probably seen the famous chair-throwing argument that led to a viral meme based on a Season 6 episode where Paul Sr. fires Paul Jr. after a characteristically unfiltered argument. After the show, Paul Jr. went on to establish his own chopper-building business ... but what became of the gruff head of Orange County Choppers, Paul Teutul Sr.?

For one, he's spent plenty of time on TV. The original run of "American Chopper" ended in 2010, and the same year saw the premiere of "American Chopper: Senior Vs. Junior," which chronicled the business battles between Paul Sr.'s OCC and Paul Jr's competing custom motorcycle company, Paul Jr. Designs. In 2015, Paul Sr. and his other son Michael returned for yet another reality show, the one-season "Orange County Choppers." Combine these shows with a two-season revival of the original series from 2018 to 2019, and reality TV has certainly kept Paul Sr. busy over the years.

On the family front, Paul Sr. has also been doing better in recent years. The two Pauls have worked apart since their famous falling out, and actually didn't speak for about a decade after it. Things were, in fact, so bad that Paul Sr. decided not to attend his son's wedding in 2010 despite being invited. However, while they've grown closer after the 2018 "American Chopper" comeback, they remember the hard lesson that they're not a good professional fit. "Working together was the downfall of our relationship, and I'm not willing to give that up again," Paul Sr. told People in 2019.