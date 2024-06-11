Michael Jackson Almost Played This Iconic Johnny Depp Movie Character

While Johnny Depp had already seen great success in his career with a lead role on "21 Jump Street," it goes without saying that working with Tim Burton on 1990's "Edward Scissorhands" helped boost his profile even further. It's strange to think what might have happened if that casting didn't pan out ... and it almost didn't. Tom Cruise was in consideration but ultimately refused to take part in "Edward Scissorhands." Now, it's been revealed that Deep also beat out the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, to play the gothic weirdo.

People reports that in a new Tim Burton-centric docuseries directed by Tara Woods, Depp revealed that everyone wanted a piece of "Edward Scissorhands." Apparently, Jackson and Tom Hanks reached out to try to get the part. There's no indication of how seriously Jackson was considered for the role, although it sounds as though Cruise was heavily favored. Depp says Cruise "was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story."

Clearly, this was a coveted character, and Depp loved the project so much he was afraid to audition for it. He persevered and landed the role, which began a highly prosperous working relationship with Burton. The two collaborated on many other projects, including "Ed Wood" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."