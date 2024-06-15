The Worst Captain America Movies - And Why You Forgot They Existed

In 1979, a live-action Captain America appeared on television for the first time in a movie adapting the popular Marvel Comics hero. While it would be decades before the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Captain America" trilogy became three of the best, most popular superhero movies of the 2010s, this low-budget take on the character never came close to reaching the same heights. For good reason, "Captain America" and its sequel, "Captain America II: Death Too Soon," are remembered as the worst Captain America movies ever.

In "Captain America," directed by Rod Holcomb, Steve Rogers (Reb Brown) is a former Marine whose father first bore the heroic title moniker as a nickname. After serving, Steve Rogers becomes an artist, but upon being nearly killed, he's given a special FLAG serum (not super-soldier serum) that transforms him. Riding his motorcycle in a patriotic, cheap-looking costume, Captain America carries a see-through shield that he can attach as a windscreen. The movie, which doesn't feature any other Marvel Comics characters besides Rogers, ends with him taking out a villain trying to detonate a bomb and getting an upgraded costume that his dad previously wore.

With a shoestring budget (estimated at $150,000), little comics-accuracy, and silly visuals, "Captain America" is best-remembered as a campy, low-stakes affair. ""Captain America II: Death Too Soon," directed by Ivan Nagy and again starring Brown, finds him going up against General Miguel (Christopher Lee), who tries to hold a city ransom with a rapid-aging serum. Cap is again victorious by the end, but ultimately there's practically nothing memorable about either movie.