The Controversial Documentary That's Crashing Apple TV Charts Right Now

There's a new documentary racing up the charts over at Apple TV, and it's not one that you might expect. "Israelism," directed by Erin Axelman and Sam Eilertsen, takes a look at how Israeli-Palestinian conflict is depicted within Jewish communities in the United States. The documentary has faced its fair share of controversy, with a swath of 2023 screenings canceled in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel amidst claims that "Israelism" — a film that is heavily critical of Israel — was antisemitic. It was pulled from several universities where it was originally scheduled to play, which planted it firmly in the ongoing debate over what materials are appropriate to be distributed at academic institutions. Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times wrote of the cancelations in December 2023, "The fact that a documentary by and about left-wing Jews is seen, on some campuses, as too insensitive to Israel to be shown publicly demonstrates what a confused moment this is for academic free speech."

Since its release, "Israelism" has been met with a firestorm of controversy, provoking strong feelings amongst both supporters of Israel and Palestine. Because it seems to be capturing the emotions of a very specific moment in international politics, it has received a tremendous amount of attention. On June 7, the film's X, formerly known as Twitter, account announced that "Israelism" had reached the No. 1 spot on the Apple TV documentary chart, thanks to pre-orders that poured in prior to its official release.