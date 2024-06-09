Why The Matrix Architect Looks Like KFC's Colonel Sanders, According To Reddit

There are numerous questions "The Matrix" franchise poses as it tackles its lofty themes. How can we be certain our reality isn't an illusion? Do humans actually have control over their destinies? However, arguably the most important question to come out of these films is: Why does the Architect, who we meet in "The Matrix Reloaded," look like Colonel Sanders?

The Architect, played by Helmut Bakaitis, appears at the end of the sequel to explain how he created the Matrix and why Neo (Keanu Reeves) is an integral component. Basically, the idea of revolution is essential to its design, a concept that results in one of the most confusing moments of "The Matrix" series. But as important as he is, many people can't get past his character design. With his white suit and beard, the Architect really does look like Kentucky Fried Chicken's iconic spokesperson. It could be a mere coincidence, but is there more here than meets the eye? Take the red pill and follow us on a finger-lickin' good journey down the rabbit hole ...

Redditor u/tammer59 posits that the Architect looking like Colonel Sanders was an intentional choice and a visual pun. "I don't think that this is in reference to fried chicken in any way but rather a nod to the core of a Unix operating system called the 'kernel.'" Kernels are a key component of Unix operating systems, and it's pronounced like "Colonel." If accurate, this might be the most ingenious thing the Wachowskis did in "The Matrix" movies — but the path to potential enlightenment doesn't end there.