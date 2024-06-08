The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The James Bond Movie Dr. No
Audiences had no idea just how influential James Bond would be when they bought their tickets for "Dr. No" in 1962. The first film to feature the British spy emerged as a major success and paved the way for one of cinema's biggest franchises. To date, the series has grossed nearly $7.9 billion. Based on Ian Fleming's novel of the same name, the first 007 picture starred Sean Connery as Bond, a role he would reprise six times. Arguably the most beloved actor to play the super spy, Connery received considerable praise for his debut, immediately setting the benchmark for future actors.
In "Dr. No," Bond heads to Jamaica to investigate a key individual who has gone missing. His quest forces him to cross paths with the diabolical Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman), a member of the evil crime group SPECTRE. The film was responsible for establishing several tropes that have become key fixtures of the franchise, including the introduction of the so-called "Bond Girl." The first-ever to hold that designation is Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), who joins Bond on his mission to save the day. Ryder proved to be such a popular character that her introduction is one of the most paused moments in the "James Bond" franchise.
As the franchise continues to dominate theaters, and with fans anticipating the results of the search for Daniel Craig's 007 successor, it's impossible to ignore just how iconic a movie "Dr. No" is. Unfortunately, since the first film released six decades ago, a number of "James Bond" actors have died. Today, the only main star from "Dr. No" who is still alive is Andress, the world's first Bond girl.
Ursula Andress is a living legend
Prior to "Dr. No," Ursula Andress was a budding actress and a semi-prominent model. Born in Switzerland, Andress got her start in Italian pictures, but her prospects grew when she became the first ever Bond girl. Once she had "Dr. No" under her belt, Andress quickly became one of the world's most popular stars, joining Elvis Presley for the 1963 musical "Fun in Acapulco. The year following "Dr. No" proved to be extremely fruitful, as it also saw the release of "4 for Texas," which features cinematic heavyweights like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin sharing the screen with Andress.
With "Dr. No" in the rearview mirror, Andress became a star, and it wasn't uncommon for audiences to see her pop up in some of their favorite films, like "Clash of the Titans." What even hardcore "James Bond" fans might not even know, however, is that she also appeared in 1967's "Casino Royale" as Vesper Lynd ... and James Bond. The picture is actually a parody of the "007" franchise and has achieved a cult following, with Andress' appearance casually poking fun at her own legacy.
These days, Andress lives a relatively low-key life, having largely left acting behind in the late '90s. In 2022, for the 60th anniversary of "Dr. No," the Telegraph reached out to Andress to discuss her character's legacy, but the star declined. Despite choosing to stay out of the limelight, Andress' legacy is pronounced, having paved the way for dozens of Bond girls to make their mark on the silver screen.