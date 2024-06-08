The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The James Bond Movie Dr. No

Audiences had no idea just how influential James Bond would be when they bought their tickets for "Dr. No" in 1962. The first film to feature the British spy emerged as a major success and paved the way for one of cinema's biggest franchises. To date, the series has grossed nearly $7.9 billion. Based on Ian Fleming's novel of the same name, the first 007 picture starred Sean Connery as Bond, a role he would reprise six times. Arguably the most beloved actor to play the super spy, Connery received considerable praise for his debut, immediately setting the benchmark for future actors.

In "Dr. No," Bond heads to Jamaica to investigate a key individual who has gone missing. His quest forces him to cross paths with the diabolical Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman), a member of the evil crime group SPECTRE. The film was responsible for establishing several tropes that have become key fixtures of the franchise, including the introduction of the so-called "Bond Girl." The first-ever to hold that designation is Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), who joins Bond on his mission to save the day. Ryder proved to be such a popular character that her introduction is one of the most paused moments in the "James Bond" franchise.

As the franchise continues to dominate theaters, and with fans anticipating the results of the search for Daniel Craig's 007 successor, it's impossible to ignore just how iconic a movie "Dr. No" is. Unfortunately, since the first film released six decades ago, a number of "James Bond" actors have died. Today, the only main star from "Dr. No" who is still alive is Andress, the world's first Bond girl.