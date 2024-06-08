Dwayne Johnson's Hercules Beard Was Made From Something Truly Gross

Given just how much of the big screen Dwayne Johnson can fill, taking on the role of Greek demigod Hercules in the 2014 Brett Ratner film didn't feel like that much of a stretch. What may have been strange for some, however, is seeing the star who's synonymous with having a shaved head instead wielding a full head of hair and a lumberjack-level beard to match. Dwayne Johnson had to work out differently to play Hercules in the fantasy film, but incredibly, it was the hairy addition to his appearance that was alarming in more ways than one.

See, the Rock didn't grow any hair out himself, instead needing the assistance of yak hair for the new look. Specifically, it was the animal's nether regions to give the star's chin a change-up.

During an appearance on "Conan," Johnson revealed how he learned about the origins of the hair, through his three-hour, routine make-up prep to step into the sandals of Hercules. It was only after asking his make-up artist what was being included in the process that he discovered what was actually being stuck to his face: "He said, 'Oh, it's yak hair.' ... I said, 'Oh, huh, okay. What part of the yak? I'm curious.'" It's here where Johnson was hit with a truth he may have preferred not knowing. The make-up artist replied, "The b*lls." When Johnson asked why, the artist responded, "It's soft, lays on your face." Speaking to the audience, Johnson concluded, "So the commitment for you people is yak hair, b*lls."