Spider-Man 2 Almost Featured A Very Uncomfortable Love Triangle

"Spider-Man 2" is often considered the best of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy and one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all time, with the film's cast, action, and story elements all praised by viewers and critics alike. However, the filmmakers at one point had the idea of creating a bizarre love triangle between Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and a younger Doctor Octopus — a plotline that was nixed before it could ever make it to the big screen.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette taking a closer look at the making of "Spider-Man 2," producer Avi Arad brought up a once-planned relationship that didn't make it into the second installment of the "Spider-Man" trilogy: a young Doctor Octopus would be obsessed with MJ, sparking a rivalry with Peter. "We had another storyline, which thankfully didn't go anywhere," Arad said (via YouTube). "It was about Doc Ock, a younger Doc Ock, who was actually infatuated with Mary Jane and creates a love triangle. Some of us don't like love triangles. Not like that — not with a main villain. And we went through a process. I think we chose well."

Thankfully, the idea was scrapped and the franchise brought in Alfred Molina to play an older, more comic-accurate Doctor Otto Octavius, serving as Peter's mentor-turned-villain with no direct relationship — especially a romantic one — with Mary Jane. The casting worked out, with Molina recently reprising the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."