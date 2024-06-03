What Time Does Baddies Caribbean Come On (And Is It Worth Watching)?

Did you love "Bad Girls Club?" Do you love tropical locales? "Baddies Caribbean" might be a good fit for you ... but how do you watch it, and is it even worth checking out?

"Baddies" is, for the uninitiated, a glorious mess. The basic premise is that each season sticks a handful of particularly volatile women into a house in the same location, sending them out on missions to "get their bag" by going out at night, drinking alongside fans, and basically having public meltdowns to delight their audiences. While some people from "Bad Girls Club" did return — like creator Natalie Nunn, for example — the "Baddies" franchise has introduced a ton of new chaotic reality TV personalities into the genre. So what's up with Season 5, titled "Baddies Caribbean?"

The season was officially revealed at the end of 2023, and in March of this year, Zeus Network — the streaming service that serves as home base for the show — also released the audition tapes of the over-the-top personalities who ultimately appeared on the show. (The auditions are actually part of the draw, because they're wild.) So at the end of the day, should you watch "Baddies Caribbean?" Depends on what you're looking for in your reality TV offerings.