AI Creates A 1950s SpongeBob SquarePants Trailer & It Is Genuinely Terrifying
"SpongeBob SquarePants" quickly became a staple for kids the moment it debuted in the late '90s. Decades later, Nickelodeon is still churning out SpongeBob content, proving just how beloved the iconic titular character is. Family-friendly and relatively tame, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has never been scary — until now. With the use of artificial intelligence, TikTok user demonflyingfox has created a trailer for what "SpongeBob" might look like if it came out in the '50s.
The show's core premise is still the same, with characters retaining their signature quirks and designs. However, the aesthetics are essentially nightmare fuel, imagining the series as a live-action project using puppets, costumes, and maybe even claymation. SpongeBob looks similar, but it appears that the character is portrayed by an actor wearing a suit. Mr. Bob appears to be extremely jovial and potentially on some substances, making this version of the hero jarring.
On the other hand, Patrick looks like a melting strawberry ice cream cone. It appears that SpongeBob's best friend is brought to life using claymation, a technique that was popular before the advent of CG animation. Mermaid Man is notably seen as a human wearing a costume, implying this version of "SpongeBob" is live-action, with most of the cast operating puppets or appearing in costumes. For example, Mrs. Puff is definitely a person in a costume — you can see the actor's legs at the bottom of the screen.
Don't worry, there's no '50s SpongeBob SquarePants in the works
This concept is nothing short of fascinating, and if were to be made, it would definitely be one of the spookiest episodes of "SpongeBob SquarePants." The character designs are all-around quirky and terrifying, with Squidward standing out as a shriveled creature that could be made out of clay. Mr. Krabs notably looks like a very complicated puppet, mostly standing sentry and observing the chaos around him. The set design is overproduced, filled with behemoth structures, like SpongeBob's towering pineapple home, and Squidward's terrifying Easter Island statue-like house.
As intriguing as this concept is, it'll likely remain a dream. "SpongeBob SquarePants" is a family-friendly franchise, and while nothing in this video is mature, it's deeply unsettling in nature — likely on purpose. It's impossible to imagine such a vivid version of Bikini Bottom ever making it to air. Consider just how surreal and threatening this iteration of the underwater kingdom is. "SpongeBob SquarePants" is filled with dark and disturbing details, but nothing is more cursed than this take that shows the characters in their most grotesque forms.
While fans don't have this version of the character to look forward to, Paramount has commissioned a new film titled "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," which is scheduled for release in 2025.
