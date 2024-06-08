AI Creates A 1950s SpongeBob SquarePants Trailer & It Is Genuinely Terrifying

"SpongeBob SquarePants" quickly became a staple for kids the moment it debuted in the late '90s. Decades later, Nickelodeon is still churning out SpongeBob content, proving just how beloved the iconic titular character is. Family-friendly and relatively tame, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has never been scary — until now. With the use of artificial intelligence, TikTok user demonflyingfox has created a trailer for what "SpongeBob" might look like if it came out in the '50s.

The show's core premise is still the same, with characters retaining their signature quirks and designs. However, the aesthetics are essentially nightmare fuel, imagining the series as a live-action project using puppets, costumes, and maybe even claymation. SpongeBob looks similar, but it appears that the character is portrayed by an actor wearing a suit. Mr. Bob appears to be extremely jovial and potentially on some substances, making this version of the hero jarring.

On the other hand, Patrick looks like a melting strawberry ice cream cone. It appears that SpongeBob's best friend is brought to life using claymation, a technique that was popular before the advent of CG animation. Mermaid Man is notably seen as a human wearing a costume, implying this version of "SpongeBob" is live-action, with most of the cast operating puppets or appearing in costumes. For example, Mrs. Puff is definitely a person in a costume — you can see the actor's legs at the bottom of the screen.