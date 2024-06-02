David Cronenberg's Star Trek: Discovery Role Explained - Who Is Doctor Kovich?

For a long time now, "Star Trek" has had a complicated history with the concept of time travel. While sometimes it's been used as a band-aid of sorts, to cover up any inconsistencies between the many different arms of the franchise, that doesn't mean that there aren't any internal rules about messing with time. Thus, different "Star Trek" series have employed the use of temporal agents, whose job is to maintain the integrity of crucial timelines, even if that means going into the past themselves and cajoling key figures into making the right choices.

It's in this capacity that we first meet Agent Daniels on "Star Trek: Enterprise." Originally played by Matt Winston, he made his first appearance back in 2001 in the Season 1 episode "Cold Front," and appeared several times over the first four seasons of the show. He would often turn up to resolve some time-related crisis or to nudge Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) into aiding him in his efforts to preserve the timeline. In a landscape where many of the frontiers of space are being mapped out, Daniels was a reminder that time (perhaps the final final frontier) still presents its own mystery. His return as Dr. Kovich is a pleasant surprise, especially to "Enterprise" fans, and adds to the satisfying conclusion of the "Star Trek: Discovery" finale that capped off a stellar final season.