Every Poltergeist Movie In Order & How To Watch Them

They're heeere ... and there. And everywhere!

The "Poltergeist" series of films mainly focuses on the long-suffering Freeling family, whose happy move into the suburbs causes them to run afoul of a whole lot of angry spirits. This is thanks to some gigantic lies told to them by patriarch Steve's (Craig T. Nelson) bosses at a real estate company. Fortunately, they have some help on this side of existence, such as parapsychologist Tangina Barrons (Zelda Rubinstein). Along the way, houses are destroyed, young children are haunted, and families are nearly torn apart by death. Houses are cleaned — or so it seems — and then abandoned. And those understandably angry ghosts never quite leave the Freelings alone — especially their youngest, Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke), who becomes a conduit to the other side, much to her horror.

While the films have long been haunted by the so-called "Poltergeist Curse," which sprung up in relation to as series of real-life tragedies that plagued the film's cast, the movies still hold up and form a spine-chilling legacy. The film series contains three motion pictures in a single continuity and one remake. Here they are in order, and where you can see them at home.