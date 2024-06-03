Blue Bloods' Family Dinners Are Harder Than You Think, According To Tom Selleck

Donnie Wahlberg told Emmy Magazine that focusing in on character matters is crucial for a successful Reagan family dinner, right from the first one they filmed.

"At the first dinner scene, I had to be fully committed to this character and who he was and his thoughts on the situation he was dealing with — and be willing to turn that dinner table upside down." There was added pressure on the actor's shoulders, since he was forced to go to bat against some heavyweight performers immediately. "And to do that with Tom Selleck sitting at the head of the table? He's an icon."

Indeed, the "Blue Bloods" cast was hesitant to film that first dinner scene. A family dinner scene also helped Wahlberg define his character's boldness. The script had Danny react to an argument with a family member firmly but let it lie after he expressed his opinion. Disagreeing with this interpretation of the character, Wahlberg instead decided to strike forth with his own ideas. "I had to make the commitment to go there with him. I could not hold anything back, because if I didn't do it in the pilot episode, I wouldn't be able to do it down the road."

It also helps that the Reagan clan, much like the actors who play them, have developed a shared sense of family. "There's a genuine affection when we get together for dinner scenes. There's a genuine gratitude at that table. If anyone's struggling, by the end of that dinner scene they're back to being aware of how fortunate we all are," said Wahlberg. Fans will find out if that sense of fortune will follow the Reagans into the sunset when "Blue Blood" concludes this winter.

